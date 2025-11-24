Notorious burglar Bunty Chor remains in preventive custody in Kochi

Kochi: Notorious burglar Bunty Chor continues to remain in preventive custody after being detained on Sunday night under preventive provisions, officials said on Monday.

He was picked up by the Railway Police at the Ernakulam South Railway Station around 8 p.m. on Sunday, shortly after he arrived from Delhi by train.

Initially, Bunty, known across the country for executing high-profile burglaries with sophisticated methods, stated that he had come to Kochi to meet his lawyer.

However, police suspicion deepened when he claimed his legal counsel was a ‘popular’ lawyer, B.A. Aloor.

Officers pointed out that Aloor had passed away in April this year, making Bunty’s explanation questionable and his intentions unclear.

According to investigators, Bunty reportedly told them that he intended to meet his lawyer to retrieve certain possessions that were in police custody from his previous arrest in Kerala. The items allegedly remain sealed as part of older case records.

Police are now examining whether his claim has any legal backing or whether it was merely a cover for a different purpose.

Although no active cases are currently registered against him in Kerala, authorities justified the preventive detention citing his criminal history and advanced burglary skills.

Known for dismantling complex security systems, opening any lock, and stealing luxury vehicles, Bunty remains a person of interest to law enforcement agencies across multiple states.

His first major link to Kerala was a burglary at a residence in Thiruvananthapuram in 2013, which led to his arrest and conviction.

Since then, he has been closely monitored by police forces nationwide due to his notoriety and mobility.

Police believe his sudden arrival, absence of clear documentation, and misleading statements about his lawyer suggest a possible ulterior motive.

His movements, contacts and travel details are being thoroughly investigated.

Officials confirmed that Bunty will remain in preventive custody in Kochi until his intentions and connections in Kerala are fully verified.

