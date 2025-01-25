Mumbai Airport Seizes Drugs, Gold, and Foreign Currency Worth Rs 8.6 Crore; 2 Arrested

Mumbai: In a crackdown on smuggling activities, officials from the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, arrested two individuals and seized illegal drugs, gold, and foreign currency worth crores during an operation between January 24-25.

During the two-day operation, authorities seized a staggering 751 grams of narcotics, valued at approximately Rs 7.51 crore, in a single case.

In addition, 1.16 kilograms of gold, worth an estimated Rs 86.68 lakh, was seized across two separate cases.

Furthermore, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 22.40 lakh was also confiscated in one case.

The successful operation led to the arrest of two passengers allegedly involved in these illicit activities.

The Customs Department has intensified its efforts to curb smuggling and illegal trafficking at the airport, with this operation serving as a testament to its continued vigilance and commitment to upholding the law. (ANI)