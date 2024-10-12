MP drug seizure case: Accused shoots self in leg to avoid police grilling, taken into custody in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (MP): An accused in the Rs 1,814 crore drug seizure from a Bhopal factory was taken into police custody in Mandsaur district after he allegedly shot himself in the foot apparently to avoid police interrogation and then surrendered in Mandsaur, an official said.

The accused identified as Premsukh Patidar was taken into police custody on Friday.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand on Friday said, "Mandsaur police was in search of a person named Premsukh Patidar, a resident of Mandsaur district who is wanted in a case of NCB and other agencies and the Mandsaur police was searching for him. Probably to avoid police interrogation and to hide the facts in the case, he shot himself in front of Afzalpur police station at around 2:45 pm."

"Thereafter, the police admitted him to the district hospital. After the treatment, further legal action will be taken along with consulting NCB. Prima facie, it appeared that he took the step to avoid the police interrogation. Currently, he is out of danger and his interrogation will be followed further after consulting the doctors," the police official said.

On October 6, the Gujarat ATS and Narcotic Control Bureau in a joint operation, had busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Bagroda in Bhopal. Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD) drugs and raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore were confiscated from the unit.

A total of 907 kg of MD drugs and raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore, was seized in both liquid and solid form.

Two persons- Amit Chaturvedi, a resident of Bhopal, and Sanyal Bane, a resident of Nashik were arrested, an official from the Gujarat ATS.

On October 7, in coordination with the Mandsaur police, the Gujarat ATS arrested Harish Anjna from Mandsaur district, in connection with the drugs seizure from the Bhopal factory.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Ratlam Range), Manoj Kumar Singh, told ANI, "An accused, Harish Anjna, has been arrested from Mandsaur district in connection with the drug seizure in Bhopal. The Mandsaur police have previously taken several actions against Anjna, who has been involved in poppy husk-related crimes under the NDPS Act. The Gujarat ATS contacted Mandsaur police and sought assistance, following which Anjna was arrested and handed over to the Gujarat ATS."

—ANI