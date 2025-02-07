Indore: Man Gets Triple Death Sentence for Rape of 6-Year-Old Girl

Indore: A special court (POCSO) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday awarded a triple-death sentence to a man convicted for rape of a six-year-old girl which was reported in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge (II) and Special Judge (POCSO) Savita Jadia sentenced the accused Mangal Panwar (around 22 years) with triple death penalty separately under Sections 376 AB of IPC, section 5i/6 and section 5m/6 of POCSO Act. Additionally, Judge Jadia awarded rigorous imprisonment of three years and five years under Section 363 and 366 IPC respectively and imposed a fine of a total of Rs 1000.

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Meena, who pleaded the case, told ANI, "The case was reported under Hiranagar police station on February 27, 2024 that a 6-year-old girl was playing outside her house, in the meantime, the accused took her to a nearby plot and raped her. Following the incident, a case was registered under section 363, 366, 376 AB and relevant sections of POCSO Act in the matter and the accused was arrested."

Thereafter, the trial of the case began before the special POCSO court of Savita Jadia. The trial continued for around 10 months and a total of 22 witnesses were examined. Following which, based on the medical reports, and evidence, the court awarded the death sentence to the accused, he added.

"The accused was awarded a triple death sentence separately under section 376 AB of IPC, section 5i/6 and section 5m/6 of POCSO Act. The court also pronounced rigorous imprisonment of three years and five years under sections 363 and 366 of IPC respectively," Public Prosecutor Meena said.

He further said that the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was formed in 2012 but due to continuous incidents with minors an amendment was made in 2019 and death sentence provision was introduced in it. As a result of those provisions, additional death penalties were awarded to the convict in the case. (ANI)