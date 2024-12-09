India Probes Elon Musk's Starlink in $4.2 Billion Meth Smuggling Bust

Bengaluru: Indian police have sent a legal demand to Elon Musk's Starlink seeking details of who purchased its internet device that helps in sea navigation when smugglers with $4.2 billion worth of meth were caught in the biggest such Indian seizure.

Two people with direct knowledge of the police notice sent by Andaman and Nicobar island officials said Starlink had been asked for the purchaser's name and payment method, registration details and where the internet device was used when smugglers travelled in international waters from Myanmar to India.

Starlink and Andaman police did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

The incident has set off alarm bells as it is the first time Starlink's device has been used to navigate and reach Indian waters in a major drug haul.

The investigation comes just as the Musk-owned company is trying to address any potential security concerns before it is given a green light to launch its satellite broadband services in India.

Starlink recently won a lobbying battle after a bitter faceoff with billionaire Mukesh Ambani over how exactly New Delhi should allocate satellite spectrum to companies.

Police in the remote outpost of the Andaman and Nicobar islands seized more than 6,000 kg (13,000 pounds) of meth in late November in a Myanmar boat carrying sacks of suspected contraband, and found that the Starlink Mini internet device had been used. Starlink says the device works in international waters.

The police estimated that the seized meth had a retail market value of 360 billion rupees ($4.25 billion).

The first source said Andaman police had sent a notice on Dec. 4 under an Indian law that empowers authorities to seek information from companies related to an investigation.

It has also sought the mobile number and email ID registered to the Starlink account, said both the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is sensitive. —Reuters