Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s midnight knock on homes of history-sheeters

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar took everyone by surprise with a midnight visit to the houses of rowdy-sheeters to check their criminal record, current lifestyle and serve them a warning against indulging in crimes.

The Police Commissioner, who is known for a different style of functioning, personally conducted night patrolling in a police patrol vehicle under the limits of Langar Houz Police Station on Sunday night.

Without a police siren or any noise, he went directly to the houses of rowdy sheeters in MD Lines, Hashim Nagar, and Defence Colonies.

The top cop woke up the rowdy sheeters and enquired about their criminal history, current lifestyle, livelihood, and social behaviour.

The Police Commissioner warned them that strict action would be taken if they resort to crimes again. They were advised to give up their criminal tendencies and come to the right path.

Sajjanar made the surprise visit to the South West Zone from midnight to 3 a.m. He inspected the roads, key areas and sensitive points within the limits of Langar House and Toli Chowki police stations.

He personally visited hotels, shops and other business establishments that were open at night in the Toli Chowki area and issued a warning to the traders that strict action would be taken if the shops were kept open at night in violation of the rules.

The Commissioner enquired at the field level about the level of alertness of the patrolling personnel and what measures are being taken for the safety of the people at night. He personally met the constables and officers on duty and got details about the patrol points, speed of response and resolution of problems.

Later, he visited the Toli Chowki Police Station and thoroughly examined the station's general diary, entries made at night, attendance details of the staff on duty, and the responsibilities assigned to them.

Sajjanar said that in addition to further strengthening policing at night, surprise visits are being made to directly observe how the staff are responding at the field level. He said that these visits, which are being carried out as part of people welfare policing, will not only enhance the sense of responsibility of the staff, but will also improve the quality of services.

He instructed the staff to give priority to visible policing and clarified that strict monitoring of crimes is being carried out in the city.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to always be vigilant for the security of Hyderabad city and to keep the teams ready to respond immediately to every problem.

--IANS