Haryana Police arrest 7, including 2 minors, for murder of migrant labourer in Charki Dadri

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): Haryana police have arrested seven people, including two minors, in connection with the murder of a migrant labourer in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sabir Malik. The arrested persons have been identified as Abhishek, Ravinder, Mohit, Kamaljeet and Sahil, according to Haryana police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said that the police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are actively investigating the matter. The accused have been taken into police remand and are being questioned.

"A migrant labourer was beaten to death by some people. A case has been registered under BNS and 7 people, including 2 juveniles, have been arrested. Police is working on the case actively and the accused have been taken on police remand and are being questioned," DSP Kumar said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini termed the murder of a migrant in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district an "unfortunate" incident and said that such incidents should not happen.

"It is not right to say things like mob lynching, because a strict law has been made in the Assembly for cow protection and there is no compromise on it...I want to say that such incidents should not happen and these incidents are unfortunate," Haryana CM said.

