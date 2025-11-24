Govt reiterates consequences of IMEI tampering and telecom identifier misuse

New Delhi: To protect citizens and safeguard telecom networks amid the rapid growth of mobile connectivity, the government on Monday once again cautioned against tampering and misuse of unique device identifiers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reiterated that it reminds all citizens of the strict legal provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, that prohibit altering or using devices with tampered IMEI numbers.

"With the rapid growth of mobile connectivity in India, misuse of telecommunication identifiers like the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of devices has become a serious concern," DoT said in a statement.

DoT has issued a strong reminder to citizens regarding the strict legal provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which make it a punishable offence to alter or use devices with tampered IMEI numbers.

The Act contains comprehensive measures to safeguard telecom security, and any manipulation of telecommunication identifiers — particularly IMEI numbers — falls under serious legal scrutiny.

Under Section 42(3)(c) of the Act, tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including the IMEI of mobile phones and other devices, is strictly prohibited. Additionally, Section 42(3)(e) makes it illegal to obtain SIM cards or other telecom identifiers through fraudulent methods such as cheating or impersonation.

The law further states under Section 42(3)(f) that any person who knowingly possesses a mobile handset, modem, SIM box, or any radio equipment that uses an unauthorised or tampered identifier is committing an offence.

Violations of these provisions carry severe penalties. Offenders may face imprisonment of up to three years, fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both. As per Section 42(7), these offences are classified as cognizable and non-bailable, meaning authorities can make arrests without a warrant.

The same level of punishment applies to individuals who assist, promote, or abet such offences, under Section 42(6).

Furthermore, the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, reinforce these restrictions by prohibiting the alteration of IMEI numbers or the production, use, or possession of equipment that allows IMEI configuration or manipulation.

Citizens are therefore urged to avoid using any mobile device with a tampered IMEI number and to refrain from procuring or assembling devices—such as modems, SIM boxes, or modules — that contain configurable or altered IMEIs.

They must also avoid obtaining SIM cards through fraudulent documentation or impersonation, and should not hand over SIM cards issued in their name to others, as this could lead to misuse, said DoT.

Additionally, the use of mobile applications or websites that modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecom identifiers is strictly prohibited and may attract legal consequences.

Citizens who procure SIM cards in their name and give them to others for misuse in cyber-fraud will also be held liable as offenders, DoT said.

"Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences," the Department emphasised.

--IANS