Goa Police arrest Uzbek national for possession of narcotic drugs

Goa [India]: Goa Police have arrested an Uzbekistan national for alleged possession of narcotic drugs suspected to be Cocaine.

The Uzbekistan national was arrested in a raid near Sinquerim Jetty in Bardez-Goa on 21 September, said the police.

The accused was identified as Jumaeva Amira (42).

"Uzbekistan National was found in illegal possession of narcotic drugs suspected to be Cocaine weighing 12.05 grams worth Rs. 1,20,000/- approximately," said the police in a statement.

Credible information was received by Calangute Police Station from sources that a woman would be coming to deliver narcotic drugs to prospective customers. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the narcotic drugs were seized, said the police.

The Police have registered an offence under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress, said the police.

