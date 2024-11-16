Delhi: Two brothers arrested for stabbing man to death in Nand Nagri

New Delhi [India]: Delhi Police arrested two brothers, Arbaaz and Salman, in connection with the stabbing to death of 28-year-old Manish in the Nand Nagri area.

Manish was on his way with a friend when he got into a fight with some boys, who later allegedly stabbed him.

According to police officials, the victim and the accused knew each other, and the police are investigating the cause of the dispute. Both the accused and the victim have criminal backgrounds.

"Initial investigations suggest the murder might be related to a previous feud," said the police.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Meanwhile, a person was injured during a firing incident at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri on Thursday night, Delhi Police said.

"One person was injured during a firing incident at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri. Four people arrived on two bikes and a pillion rider opened fire," said Delhi Police and added that the injured person is out of danger."

The injured person has been identified as Ansul Rathi. Delhi police said that a call of 7 to 8 rounds of firing at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri at 10.38 pm was received.

"The injured Ansul Rathi was taken to GTB hospital by PCR who received glass shrapnel injuries only on the abdomen. He has been working as a supervisor for 6 years. Initial inquiry revealed that 4 persons on two bikes came at the petrol pump and one of the pillion riders fired 16 rounds at the office cabin from outside and then one bike fled towards Gokulpuri and the other towards Loni roundabout. The pump owner Harish Chaudhary of Gokulpuri has suspected old village rivalry," Delhi police said.

The Police said that the victim was out of danger and added that Harish Chowdhary whose petrol pump was targeted has a few cases pending against him. Further probe is going on.

Earlier in the wake of a rise in the incidents of firing and snatching in the national capital, senior officials of Delhi Police went to the ground to review the security measures. Senior police officials, including DCPs, reviewed the police pickets and instructed them to remain alert in all kinds of situations.

Police pickets are additional police officers deployed to specific locations to maintain law and order or for security. Notably, for the past few days, several cases of firing and snatching for extortion have been reported in Delhi. (ANI)