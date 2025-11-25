Delhi Police arrest four for robbing elderly woman after posing as tenants

New Delhi: In a swift and coordinated operation, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four individuals who allegedly robbed an 86-year-old woman of her gold jewellery after entering her house on the pretext of enquiring about a room for rent in the Bindapur area of Dwarka district.

According to the Dwarka District Police, the accused — two women, their brother, and a friend hatched the plan after spotting the elderly woman wearing gold ornaments while sitting outside her home. A board displayed outside the residence, indicating that a room was available for rent, gave them the opportunity they needed to gain access to the property.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anjali, Ranju, and their brother Ratan Mehto, all siblings, along with their friend Raju. Police have recovered one pair of gold bangles, one pair of gold earrings, and one gold ring, all of which had been forcibly removed from the victim during the robbery.

On November 14, a PCR call was received at Bindapur Police Station in the afternoon that two women and two men had forcibly entered the house of the caller’s octogenarian mother, robbed her of the jewellery she was wearing, and fled. Based on this complaint, a case under FIR No. 701/25, registered under Sections 309(6)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was taken up for investigation.

Given the gravity of the offence, a special team was constituted. The team included SI Sandeep, HC Neeraj, Constables Ashish, Rajesh Dagar, and Narender, under the supervision of Inspector Naresh Sangwan, SHO Bindapur, and overall oversight of ACP Dabri, Rajkumar.

The team deployed secret informers and initiated extensive technical surveillance. Officers thoroughly scanned more than 150 CCTV cameras in and around the locality. The footage was enhanced and analysed frame by frame until the investigators managed to identify one of the female suspects.

Acting on this breakthrough, the police team raided a residence in Nanda Ram Park, Uttam Nagar. There, all four suspects were found together. A personal and house search led to the recovery of the stolen jewellery, prompting their immediate arrest.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the sequence of events that led to the robbery. About ten days prior to the incident, they had passed through the lane and noticed the elderly victim sitting outside, adorned with gold jewellery. Tempted, they began observing her routine.

About 4-5 days prior to the incident, Anjali and Ranju approached the woman, pretending to enquire about the vacant room. During this interaction, they learned that she remained alone during daytime hours — information that became central to their plan.

On November 14, once they were confident she was alone inside the house, all four accused entered the residence under the guise of discussing the rental accommodation and then robbed her before escaping.

Further investigation is in progress.

