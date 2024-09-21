Delhi: Life convict in murder case of a lady during robbery nabbed by crime branch

New Delhi: Crime Branch of Delhi Police Nabbed a parole jumper who was convicted in murder case of a lady during robbery, the police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Pintoo Bishwas (50) a resident of Nadia, West Bengal was convicted for life in along with his two associates. Later, he was released on parole but didn't turn up and was absconding since then.

According to Delhi Crime Branch, in the year 2008, a case regarding house robbery and murder of a lady was registered in P.S. Shakarpur, Delhi in which three accused persons namely Manoj, Pintoo Bishwas and Santo Pada were arrested.

Accused Manoj used to work in the house of the deceased as a domestic helper and in connivance with other co-accused persons he hatched the conspiracy of house theft. He called two other accused who belongs his native village and committed burglary and also killed house owner lady by strangulation to hide identity.

During investigation, accused Pintoo Bishwas and his associates were arrested and were convicted in the case by the court. Accused was released from jail in May 2021 on parole and didn't surrender after parole and was absconding.

To trace the accused, teh Police team reached his available address as per record, where on inquiry, it was found that accused's family had left that house 16 years back. The team visited many possible hideouts to find clues about him and after painstaking continuous efforts, the team succeeded in finding out the clue that he is hiding somewhere in Nadia, West Bengal.

Accordingly, a team was constituted and departed to Nadia, West Bengal. The team kept a close eye on Pintoo's close relatives and after tracking them they also succeeded in detaining Pintoo. Accordingly, he was brought to Delhi and again restored to jail.

—ANI