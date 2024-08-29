Crime

30-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in West Delhi; suspect at large

The woman was living in a rented house with a man named Ashok, who is now the prime suspect in the murder case.
Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at a rented house at Ranhola police station area in West Delhi, the police said on Thursday.
According to officials, police received a PCR call after the building's landlord was informed about the murder.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was living with a man named Ashok, who allegedly slit her throat. The suspect is currently absconding, they said.
Ashok had rented the room, claiming the woman was his wife. However, the identification of the woman is still under investigation, police said.
A police team, including ACP Nangloi, SHO Ranhola, and the crime team, visited the scene and launched a probe into the matter.

—ANI

