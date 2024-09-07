Kolkata sweet shop creates massive 500-kg ladoo for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Kolkata: In a remarkable display of devotion and tradition, a sweet shop in the Bhawanipore area of Kolkata has prepared a colossal 500-kilogram laddu to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Malik, the owner of the historic sweet shop Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, shared her excitement about the creation, stating, "Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a very auspicious day for us, and we strive to do something special every year. Our shop is nearly 140 years old, and this year, we have prepared a 500-kg laddu to offer to Lord Ganesh."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, celebrates Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the embodiment of wisdom and intelligence.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/tamil-nadu:-people-throng-markets-on-ganesh-chaturthi

Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond are engaging in various traditions, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the nation through a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In Mumbai, the festive spirit was further enhanced by the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. This iconic Ganesh idol, managed by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continues to draw significant attention.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl and founded in 1934, remains a key highlight of the festival.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi kicked off its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti.

The temple, reputedly 250 years old, is known for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.

—ANI