Assam: 150-feet tall effigy of Ravana burnt at Mirza in Kamrup on Dussehra

Kamrup (Assam): On the occasion of Dussehra a 150-feet tall effigy of Ravana was burnt at Mirza in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday.

Every year, Sarpara Friends Club, Mirza has organized the Dussehra.

Thousands of people had witnessed the Dussehra festival held at Mirza.

Local BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria told ANI that this year's 150-feet tall Ravana's effigy is the tallest effigy of Eastern India.

"Sarpara Friends Club, Mirza has been organising the Dussehra every year. The local artists have made this effigy. Last year also a 150-feet tall effigy of Ravana was made. We will try to make a 170-feet tall Ravana's effigy next year," Hemanga Thakuria said.

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

Also Read: PM Modi makes surprise visit to PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra in Delhi

The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. The festival also marks the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Durga Puja Pandal of Guwahati University and offered prayers on the occasion of Dussehra.

"On the occasion of #MahaNavami, I offer my heartfelt prayers to Maa Durga. May she give us the strength to take Assam to new heights of growth and prosperity," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

Ethnic folk dramas Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia, have now become an integral part of the Durga Puja celebrations, especially in the lower divisions of Assam. Kamrupia and Kaihati Dhulia, which include folk dance, drama, music, and circus, have been performed in most districts of lower divisions of Assam, including Kamrup, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Nalbari.

—ANI