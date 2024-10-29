After 500 years Ram Lalla for first time will celebrate Diwali at his Ayodhya temple: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed this year Diwali as "special" and said that after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Ram for the first time will celebrate the Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," PM Modi said through a video conference.

He further congratulated all the youth who received the appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela.

"In this festive atmosphere, today on this auspicious day, appointment letters for government jobs are being given to 51,000 youth in the employment fair. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you. The process of providing permanent government jobs to lakhs of youth of the country in the Government of India is continuing. Appointment letters have been given to lakhs of youth even in BJP and NDA-ruled states," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the youth who have received appointment letters in the Haryana government.

"Our government has a special identity in Haryana. The government there does provide jobs, but it does so without any expenditure and without any slip. Today, I especially congratulate the youth who have received appointment letters in the Haryana Government. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that the newly formed government in Haryana has made an exemplary start by providing employment opportunities to around 26,000 youths," PM Modi said.

He further mentioned the sale of Khadi and said that it has increased by 400 per cent compared to the UPA government.

"The sale of Khadi has increased by 400 per cent compared to the UPA government. This clearly indicates that the Khadi industry is growing, benefiting artisans, weavers, and traders alike. This growth is beneficial not only for the Khadi industry but also for various sections of society. It leads to increased employment opportunities and boosts economic development," he said.

"In the last 10 years, our policies have changed the entire picture of Khadi and Gramodyog. Also, the lives of the associated rural people have been transformed... Notably, Khadi Gramodyog is doing business worth over 1.5 lakh crore per year," he added.

PM Modi said that the government goal is to promote women's economic independence and entrepreneurship in rural India.

"Our Lakpati Didi Yojana has empowered rural women with employment and self-employment opportunities. Over the past decade, 10 crore women have joined Self-Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to earn a livelihood. Our government aims to make 3 crore women the Lakpati Didis earning over Rs. 1 lakh annually. Already, 1.25 crore women have achieved this milestone," he added.

He further said that government employees in our country should set an example for the world to follow.

"You must strive for excellence! Government employees in our country should set an example for the world to follow. Today's aspirational India has high expectations, and it's natural for people to have more and more expectations. These expectations are our trust, and they help drive our progress. It is our responsibility to live up to the people's expectations. We must work together a build a brighter future and a 'Viksit Bharat'," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Rozgar Mela highlights Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

