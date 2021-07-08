Top
Home > World > War Is Raging With Taliban: Afghanistan Def Min Says Country In A Very Sensitive Military Situation

'War Is Raging With Taliban': Afghanistan Def Min Says Country In A Very Sensitive Military Situation

 The Hawk |  8 July 2021 4:40 PM GMT

War Is Raging With Taliban: Afghanistan Def Min Says Country In A Very Sensitive Military Situation
X

Kabul: Afghanistan's Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said Wednesday that the "war is raging" with the Taliban, after the insurgents carried out their first major assault on a provincial capital.

"We recognize that the war is raging and we are in a very sensitive military situation," Mohammadi said, hours after the Taliban launched their assault on the city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province. "I want to reassure all of you that our national forces, with the support of local resistance forces, will use all their power and resources to defend our homeland and our people," he said in a statement released to reporters. —AFP

Updated : 8 July 2021 4:40 PM GMT
Tags:    War   Taliban   Afghanistan   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X