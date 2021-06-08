Seventeen dead as van plunges into Indus river in Pakistan

Islamabad: As many as 17 people were killed when the van they were travelling in plunged into the Indus river in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred near the Paniba area when the driver of the van, carrying 16 passengers of a family, lost control over the wheels while negotiating a sharp turn.

The van, privately hired by the family, was en route to Rawalpindi from Chilas.

According to police, all 17 occupants, including the driver, died in the incident.

The body of a woman was found lying on the bank of the river, prompting locals and rescue officials to start an operation to locate the other passengers and the van, Dawn reported.

Although the rescuers managed to pull out the van no passenger could be found inside.

Rescue teams have been pressed into service to locate the missing people.

On May 31, at least nine lives were lost after a jeep plunged into the Yarkhoon river in the same province after hitting the safety railing of a suspension bridge.

—UNI