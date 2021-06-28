Four people dead in US hot air balloon crash

Washington: Four people were killed and one person was critically injured following a hot air balloon crash in the US state of New Mexico, authorities said.





The accident took place in the city of Albuquerque on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency





According to the authorities, the balloon hit a power line after which the basket that the passengers were riding in detached and crashed.





One of the victims was believed to be the pilot of the balloon.





New Mexico police said that the crash caused a power outage in southwest Albuquerque, affecting more than 13,000 customers. (IANS)



