US fuel pipeline partially restored after cyber attack

Washington: The operator of the US' Colonial Pipeline, which is the largest refined-products pipeline in the country, said that one of its lines has been partially restored after it was forced to shut down due to a cybersecurity attack on May 7.

"We can now report that Line 4, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, is operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available," the Colonial Pipeline Company said on Monday night.

The company said earlier that while its main lines continue to be offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points were operational, reports Xinhua news agency.

The company said in a statement earlier on Monday that it aimed to restore operational service by the end of the week and a phased approach has being executed to facilitate a return to service.

The Colonial Pipeline Company temporarily halted all pipeline operations after the cybersecurity attack involving ransomware was detected.

The Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline in the US, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily on the East Coast.

--IANS