US envoy visit from April 5, will take up climate issues

New Delhi: US' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be in India from April 5-8 during which he will discuss the upcoming Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by President Joe Biden as well as key climate issues in the context of the COP26 meet to be held later this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said President Biden had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the summit, which will be held virtually, and the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to be held on April 22 and 23.

PM Modi welcomed President Biden's initiative and accepted the invitation, he said at an online media briefing. Responding to questions on Kerry's India visit next week, Bagchi said the envoy would be visiting Delhi from April 5-8 and the purpose would be to discuss the forthcoming summit.

He said climate issues in general in the context of the UN climate change summit COP26 would also be on Kerry's agenda.

"We expect that during his visit, Kerry will be interacting with external affairs minister as well as ministers of finance, petroleum and natural gas, environment, power and new and renewable energy," Bagchi said.

President Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including PM Modi, to a US-hosted virtual summit on climate to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.

Biden will host the two-day climate summit of world leaders starting on the Earth Day on April 22, in which he will outline the US' goal for reductions of carbon emissions by 2030,known as the nationally determined contribution under the historic Paris accord.

The summit will reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP. — —PTI