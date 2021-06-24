130 Taliban militants surrender in Afghanistan

Kabul: A total of 130 Taliban militants surrendered to the Afghan government in Herat province on Thursday, a local government spokesperson confirmed.





The former militants surrendered to the personnel of provincial directorate of National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's national intelligence agency, spokesperson Jilani Farhad told Xinhua news agency.

They also brought 85 AK-47 guns, five PK guns, five rounds of rocket propelled grenade launchers together with amount of ammunition, he said.





With the former insurgents' surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened in Herat, the official said.





The Taliban militant group is yet to comment on the development.

—IANS



