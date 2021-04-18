Myanmar's military leader willing to join ASEAN summit, says Thailand's foreign ministry

Bangkok: Thailand's foreign ministry on Saturday revealed that Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is reportedly expressing his intention to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN members are arranging to hold its summit in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, next Saturday to discuss their responses to the situation in Myanmar, reported NHK World.

Following the revelation that the military leader is willing to join the ASEAN summit, Myanmar people protesting the coup took to social media to express their opposition.