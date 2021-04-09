Recent Lavrov-Kerry meeting in India was not pre-arranged: Russia Foreign Min

Moscow: The recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in India was not pre-arranged, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Lavrov and Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. The US embassy told Sputnik that they "ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel."

"Are random evens possible? Of course they are. Sometimes big forums are held, then the agenda is coordinated beforehand. Sometimes meetings are organised on the sidelines of an event just because a need arises, or because the sides learn that they are in the same location, this is quite standard for the diplomatic practice. It happens quite often," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"So my answer is yes [the meeting was not arranged in advance]," the spokeswoman added.

—UNI