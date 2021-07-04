Rs 40 Crore Windfall For UAE-Based Indian Taxi Driver And His 9 Friends

Dubai: The 37-year-old Somarajan came to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2008 from Kollam district in Kerala. He started his Gulf career as a taxi driver, and after 13 years of hard work, is on the verge of joining a new job in a private company with a monthly salary of 3,500 dirhams (Rs 71,200).

Life has not been a bed of roses for the father of one, but on Saturday, Lady Luck decided to smile on Somarajan and nine of his friends.

The Indian had crowd-funded and brought an Abu Dhabi Big Ticket, a monthly raffle held by Abu Dhabi International Airport, along with nine friends hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

When ticket number 349886, purchased at a price of 500 dirhams (Rs 10,160) was drawn, the group became richer by a whopping 20 million dirhams (Rs 40.64 crore).

Somarajan, who has been purchasing tickets for the past three years, said he heard the announcement live just as he was passing a mosque along with his wife and son. He told Khaleej Times: "I have worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and different companies. Last year, I worked as driver-cum-salesman in a company, but it was a difficult life. My wife works at a hotel.

"I used to buy tickets with the aim of improving my quality of life. I always wanted to start my own business. I will consult my family and make a decision (on how to spend the money)."

The amount will be shared, meaning each person gets 2 million dirhams (Rs 4.06 crore).

Not bad for an initial investment of 100 dirhams each (Rs 2,032).

The 3-for-2 Big Ticket offer meant they could purchase three tickets for the 1,000 dirhams pooled.

Somarajan added: "We are a total of 10 people. Others work in the valet parking of a hotel. We took the ticket under the abuy two and get one free' offer. The ticket was taken in my name on June 29.

"All I can tell others is to continue trying your luck. I was always sure that my lucky day would come. I was always sure the almighty would bless me one day." Another Indian, Rence Mathew, won the second prize of 3 million dirhams (Rs 6.09 crore) with ticket No: 355820. --IANS