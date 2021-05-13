About 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel : IDF

Tel Aviv: About 1,500 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since the start of the escalation of tensions, said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF added that hundreds of these rockets have been intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems.

"So far, some 1,500 rockets have been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, about 300 of them were unsuccessful and the rockets fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome system has intercepted hundreds of rockets," the IDF said in a statement on late Wednesday.

—UNI