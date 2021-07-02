Top
Home > World > Richard Branson to make spaceflight on July 11, ahead of Bezos

Richard Branson to make spaceflight on July 11, ahead of Bezos

 The Hawk |  2 July 2021 5:31 AM GMT

Richard Branson to make spaceflight on July 11, ahead of Bezos
X

Washington: United Kingdom billionaire and founder of the Virgin Galactic company Richard Branson says he will make a spaceflight on July 11, earlier than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.


"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it's time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic spaceflight," Branson wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.



The company confirmed the information and published a video, presenting six crew members of the next spaceflight, including Branson.


"Join us July 11th for our first fully crewed rocket powered test flight, and the beginning of a new space age. The countdown begins," the company wrote on its Twitter page.


Bezos is also going to make a spaceflight on board the New Shepard spaceship, which is scheduled for July 20.

—ANI

Updated : 2 July 2021 5:31 AM GMT
Tags:    Richard Branson   Jeff Bezos   Virgin Galactic   New Shepard   IMAGE   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X