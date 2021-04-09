Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

London: Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away at the age of 99, officials at Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Buckingham Palace said.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip was hospitalised for a month earlier this year.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947. He retired from public engagements in 2017.

He was born to a Greek royal family on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921.

Philip had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

—UNI