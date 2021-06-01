Top
Ten people killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

 1 Jun 2021

Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and three injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local media reported.

According to the reports, a roof collapsed in Tariq Abad area of Okara city of Punjab during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured.

Local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The deceased included three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorms along with strong winds in different parts of the country.

—UNI

Updated : 1 Jun 2021 8:58 AM GMT
