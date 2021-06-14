Partying Youths Defy Paris Police For Third Night Running

Paris: Paris police said Sunday that three people were detained after officers used tear gas to disperse hundreds of youths gathered for a street party in defiance of Covid-19 social distancing limits and an 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) curfew.

The so-called Project X gathering on Saturday, a reference to an American film from 2012, on the vast lawns in front of the Invalides war museum was the third party at the site since Thursday.

Videos on social media showed largely maskless youths surrounding a car and then climbing and jumping on its roof, while others bombarded police vans with bottles.

Other mass parties were broken up after midnight in the Tuileries gardens near the Louvre and on the banks of the Seine river, police said, as people enjoying warm evenings outside found it difficult to respect the coronavirus curfew.

Many bars across the city remained open after 11:00 pm over the weekend, the first since the curfew was pushed back from 9:00 pm last Wednesday, according to AFP reporters.

"We had our 'bac' [high school exit exam] this year and we really needed to let loose," said Cedric, 17, who came with friends from the nearby 15th district of the capital. Officials have urged people to continue respecting social distancing limits as the country emerges from its third Covid-19 lockdown.

Since Wednesday, bars and restaurants are allowed to serve patrons indoors for the first time since October, with a maximum of six people per table, and the government plans to drop the nationwide curfew entirely on June 30. "I understand and obviously I share the desire of these youths and other people to get together again and have a good time," said Marlene Schiappa, the minister in charge of citizenship. "But the virus is still here, the pandemic still exists, and we need to respect the health rules," which she told Europe 1 radio.—AFP