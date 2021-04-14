Pakistan: 7 injured in blast at football ground in Karachi





Karachi (Pakistan): Seven people were injured in an explosion during a football match on Tuesday at a sports ground in Karachi's Hub area.

According to the police, the final of a football tournament was taking place at a ground in Hub's Allahabad neighbourhood when the explosion occurred, reported Geo News.

The wounded were taken to Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, said police, adding that a bomb disposal squad had been called to the site and the area cordoned off.





The police said an initial probe shows that a remote-controlled device was used to detonate the explosive that was hidden where spectators were seated, reported Geo News.

Earlier on Tuesday, 14 people were injured in an explosion during a football match in Balochistan.

The local police informed that unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) next to the wall of the football ground which exploded during a match.

Police have registered a case has been against the unidentified persons. So far, no terror outfit has taken the responsibility for the blast.

—ANI