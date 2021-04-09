Pak Army reviews LoC situation in Corp Commander Conference

Islamabad: Top commanders of the Pakistan Army held a Corps Commander Conference (CCC) to review the overall security situation with a detailed review of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) after the recent agreement of a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"The CCC chaired COAS (Chief of Army Staff) held at GHQ (General Headquarter). The participants undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment," the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

"Forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises."

The forum also held detailed deliberations on the situation along the eastern border, the LoC, especially after the recent mutual agreement at the Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) level of both India and Pakistan, bring a halt to a longstanding tense and escalated situation with both sides coming eye-to-eye on almost a daily basis.

"The forum held a detailed discussion on situation along the eastern border/LoC especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGMOs," ISPR statement added.

The CCC also reaffirmed "complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination".

Pakistan's military establishment along with the civil administration under Prime Minister Imran Khan have been giving positive statements and showing gestures, expressing intent to normalise tensions with India.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his recent statement said that the time had come to bury the past and move forward towards peace, a clear signal towards Islamabad's intent to initiate dialogue and table talks with India.

The recent decision to open cotton and sugar specific import trade with India, which was later reversed and deferred by the Cabinet Committee, coupled with the meeting between India and Pakistan delegations on the water dispute as per the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), are certainly showing positive nods from both sides for each other.

While the olive branches shared from both sides are signs of hope, but the prime agenda and concern of India against Pakistan is focused on terrorism and its export into India, while Pakistan's main contention is on the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

And it seems that both sides are not ready to show any flexibility or compromise on it, and both sides refuse to acknowledge each other concerns on the same.

—IANS