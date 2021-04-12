Over 30 fines issued over illegal London house party

London: More than 30 fines were issued to people attending an illegal house party in London, local media reported.

Police arrived at the address in Dover Street, Mayfair, in London at 12.52 a.m. on Sunday and found a large number of people inside playing music and drinking alcohol, Xinhua news agency quoted the Evening Standard newspaper as saying in a report.

A total of 34 people were reported for the consideration of a fixed penalty notice under the Health Protection Regulations.

The organiser was reported for a fine of 10,000 pounds ($13,708), said the London-based newspaper.

"As we prepare for more restrictions to be eased in England it is more important than ever that everybody is following the rules and avoiding unnecessary risks," Superintendent Daniel Rutland was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

"We all have a part to play to ensure the COVID infection rate does not rise again and this type of behaviour risks jeopardising the progress that has been made by the majority of people who have followed the rules," he said.

The fines were issued a day before the partial ease of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic in the country.

From Monday, non-essential shops will reopen and pubs and restaurants will reopen outdoors at a time when Britain moves to step two of the roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, hairdressers and barbers as well as gyms can reopen, along with zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

--IANS