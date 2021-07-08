On The Way To Russia, Jaishankar Lands In Tehran To Congratulate Prez-Elect Raisi

Kolkata (The Hawk): On the way to Russia for a three day visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made a transit halt in Tehran to call on Iranian President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday.

Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to meet Raisi in person ahead of assuming the incumbency in early August, sources from Teheran confirmed this reporter. PM Modi was among the first heads to states to greet Raisi, soon after his expected landslide electotal victory announced in last month.

Indian External Affairs Minsiter handed over Prime Minister Modi's message to the hardliner Iranian leader Raisi.Meeting his Iranian counterpart Javed

Zarif, Jaishankar discussed developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views about ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna on JCPOA. Jaishankar's visit convincided with the day of high level Afghan delegation meeting in the Persian Gulf nation. It was third visit of Jaishankar in Tehran within a span of year and half.

After the American sanctions, India stopped importing crude oil from Iran. The second phase of India funded Chabahar Port (in which a rail connectivity is prposed in Iran) is yet to be completed. India has serious concerns to address to the Iranian leaders.