Top
Home > World > NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say

NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say

 The Hawk |  15 Jun 2021 5:20 AM GMT

NATO to tackle climate change for first time, summit communique to say
X

Belgium: NATO has agreed on a climate action plan to help mitigate climate change, seen as a threat multiplier that impacts the alliance's security, NATO leaders will say in their communique to be published after their summit on Monday.

The alliance is aiming to increase its awareness, adaptation, mitigation, and outreach efforts regarding climate change, NATO will say according to a copy of its final summit statement seen by Reuters.

To adapt to climate change, NATO will also incorporate climate change considerations into its full spectrum of work, ranging from defence planning and capability development to civil preparedness and exercises, according to the communique.

—Reuters

Updated : 15 Jun 2021 5:20 AM GMT
Tags:    NATO   climate change   summit communique   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X