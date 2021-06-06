'Myanmar Willing To Work With ASEAN To Safeguard Domestic Stability'

Nay Pyi Taw: Myanmar is willing to work together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to safeguard the domestic stability of the country and implement the relevant consensus, State Administration Council (SAC) Chair Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing said.

Min Aung Hlaing, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, made the remarks on here Saturday during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Nay Pyi Taw, Min Aung Hlaing introduced the domestic situation in the country and said Myanmar is committed to promoting national stability, economic growth and improvement of people's livelihoods, and safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including China-Myanmar relations and the joint prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Second Minister of Brunei's Foreign Affairs Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, whose country currently holds the rotating chair of the ASEAN, and the bloc's Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi had arrived in Myanmar to hold talks with top officials about the current political situation in the country following the February 1 military coup.

The envoys met Min Aung Hlaing and they exchanged views on matters related to the outcomes of a recent ASEAN leaders' meeting on Myanmar; implementations of ASEAN recommendations from the Preliminary Needs Assessment; ASEAN's efforts on access to Covid-19 vaccines; and bilateral friendship between Myanmar and Brunei. The military leader also apprised ASEAN envoys of the progress of review on the 2020 general elections in Myanmar, situation of terrorist actions, matters related to re-holding elections when the country restores stability and future cooperation plans on humanitarian assistance. —IANS