Eight people killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Gaza: At least eight people have been killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the city of Gaza, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported.

A witness told Sputnik that the strike had left 10 people killed and some 30 more injured.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening.

Palestinian militants have since launched about 2,000 rockets toward Israel, while Israel is carrying out multiple retaliatory strikes against the Hamas Islamist movement.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

—UNI