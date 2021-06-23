3 killed, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore

New Delhi: A powerful car bomb went off outside Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's house here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said.





The blast took place at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town at the police picket outside Saeed's residence.





The Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said there could have been a "major loss" had there been no police picket outside the house of the high-profile personality, referring to Saeed. He said three people were killed in the car bomb blast while 20 others were injured.





"Explosive material was installed in the car. There was a police picket outside the high-value target's house. The car could not cross the police picket," Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Ghani said, describing it as "a terror" act.

—PTI

