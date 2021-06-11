Top
At least 18 killed as bus overturns in Pakistan

 The Hawk |  11 Jun 2021 12:25 PM GMT

Islamabad: At least 18 people died and approximately 48 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned on a highway in Pakistan's Balochistan province, media reports said quoting police officials.

The accident occurred at the early hours of Friday at Balochistan's Khuzdar district.

Dawn quoted Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (retd) Bashir Ahmed saying that 15 of the victims died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The DC said that the bus was overcrowded and overturned when the driver lost control while making a sharp turn.

The DC identified the pilgrims as residents of Dadu(Sindh) who were returning home after attending the annual urs at Sufi saint Abdul Qadir Naqshbandi's shrine in Wadh(Balochistan).

—UNI

Updated : 11 Jun 2021 12:25 PM GMT
