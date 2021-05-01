Protest in Karachi over police encounter of 2 gangsters

Karachi: A protest erupted in Karachi after relatives of two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter, took to the streets to demonstrate against the police action.

The incident took place in the PIB locality of Karachi where police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protesters, Dawn reported.

PIB Colony SHO Haroon Korai said that the police encounter took place at Sukhia ground in Baloch Para of PIB Colony late on Wednesday night.

"After an exchange of gunfire two suspects were killed and two others arrested in wounded condition," added the officer.

The deceased and the wounded were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased were identified as Bilal and Amir while the injured were Masood and Mohammed Aslam.

On Thursday, relatives of the suspects protested against the police for killing the two men. The protesters blocked both sides of the main University Road near old Sabzi Mandi. Resultantly, traffic was suspended on the main artery.

SHO Korai added that the police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the mob. He claimed that no one was hurt during the police action and all protesters dispersed peacefully.

The officer claimed that they were 'notorious gangsters' belonging to Ahmed Ali Magsi gang in the area who were "involved in extortion, drugs sale and rape of women".

Korai added that one police constable, Saeed, was also wounded when the suspects ran their car over him in their bid to flee. (ANI)