Junior External Affairs Minister Muraleedharan To Embark On State Visit To Guatemala, Jamaica & Bahamas Next Week

Kolkata (The Hawk): V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs will emplane for a state visit to Guatemala, Jamaica and The Bahamas on Monday to meet the leaders and foreign ministers of these three states. He will be abroad for a six-day visit from July 5 to July 10.

V. Muraleedharan will start the visit from Guatemala where he is scheduled to meet Guatemalan Minister of Economy, Indian community and the representatives of Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Guatemala to boost bilateral trade. The bilateral trade is estimated to be worth US$ 309.86 million. Guatemala is the current Pro-tempore President of Central American Integration system (SICA) with which India has an established engagement mechanism.

Reaching Jamaica Muraleedharan will inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at May Pen city and visit the Old Harbour Bay where the first Indians landed in Jamaica 175 years ago, a release by Ministry of External Affairs informed. In March, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness as well as West Indies cricketer Andre Russell thanked Indian Prime Minister Modi for sending 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine under India's Vaccine Maitri initiative. The visit of Muraleedharan to The Bahamas will be the first standalone high level visit from India to this Caribbean island. Meetings with business leaders and Indian community members are scheduled in the itinerary of the Junior External Affairs Minister. Strengthening the diplomatic ties with the archipelagic state, Muraleedharan will start journey to return India on July 10.