Jordan's King says Prince Hamzah in his care

Amman: Jordan's King Abdullah II said that his step-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza, who was accused by authorities of being part of a plot to destabilise the country, was "with his family, at his palace, in my care".

In a letter to the nation published by the Royal Hashemite Court on Wednesday, the King said the "sedition has been nipped in the bud" and Jordan is safe and stable,reports Xinhua news agency.

"The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful. Sedition came from within and without our one house.

"Nothing compares to my shock, pain, and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people," the King said.

He said the issue of Prince Hamzah was dealt within the Royal Hashemite family, adding that the investigations will continue in line with the law.

Jordan will continue to stand up to the challenges it facing at all levels and will continue its constant stances, Abdullah II added.

Soon after the statement, the King received a phone call from US President Joe Biden, during which the latter expressed Washington's full solidarity with Jordan and its efforts to safeguard the country's stability.

"They discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the US, Jordan's important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," a White House statement said.

On Monday, Prince Hamzah signed a letter in which he said he will remain loyal to the King and committed to the country's constitution.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi announced that Hamzah, former minister and royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, and royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid have had contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.

As part of a thorough security operation and investigation, Awadallah and Sharif Hassan, along with around 15 other persons, were arrested on April 3 for involvement in a plot.

