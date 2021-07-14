Jaishankar discusses connectivity, Afghanistan situation with his Uzbek counterpart Kamilov

Dushanbe: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in Dushanbe and discussed connectivity, bilateral ties and the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.





"Met FM Kamilov of Uzbekistan today. Discussed connectivity, bilateral ties and the Afghanistan situation. Look forward to attending the Tashkent Connectivity Conference," tweeted S Jaishankar.





Jaishankar, who arrived in the Tajikistan capital, is on a two-day visit to attend the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan that will meet on July 14 with the participation of the Afghanistan government.





He was invited by Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on July 13-14.





After attending the meetings in Tajikistan, Jaishankar will travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Tashkent Connectivity Conference.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that the meeting will discuss the achievements of the organisation as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its formation this year.





The meeting will also assess the preparation for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe and exchange views on current international and regional issues. (ANI)



