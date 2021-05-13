Top
Home > World > Israel under terror attack, planned by Hamas terrorist: Countrys Foreign Affairs Ministry

Israel under 'terror attack', planned by Hamas terrorist: Country's Foreign Affairs Ministry

 The Hawk |  13 May 2021 7:12 AM GMT

Israel under terror attack, planned by Hamas terrorist: Countrys Foreign Affairs Ministry
X

Tel Aviv (Israel): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the recent attack by Palestine, a 'terror attack' which is coordinated and planned by Hamas terrorist group to target millions of civilians. "Israel is under a terror attack -- coordinated and planned by Hamas terrorist group targeting millions of civilians... Israel has the right to self-defence and we'll act to defend our citizens. Our action is against terrorists. Every rocket that is being launched from Gaza strip is a double war crime. They are using their own people as human shields. Between 20-30% of over 1000 missiles that have been launched in last 48 hours landed in Gaza strip," said Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lior Haiat at a virtual conference.

—ANI

Updated : 2021-05-13T12:42:31+05:30
Tags:    Israel   terror attack   Hamas terrorist   Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Israel   shame on   Palestine   terrorist   bastards   GazaUnderAttack   IsraelUnderAttack   StandWithIsrael   islamicterrorism   HamasTerrorists   HamasSupportsGenocide   hamasbastards   ISupportIsrael   IndiaStandsWithIsrael   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X