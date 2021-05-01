Iran reports 19,272 new COVID-19 cases, 2,499,077 in total

Tehran: Iran reported on Friday 19,272 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,499,077.

The pandemic has so far claimed 71,758 lives in Iran, up by 407 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a written statement published on its official website.

A total of 1,954,321 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,398 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 15,830,271 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Friday, 858,296 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines and 209,827 people the second dose.

Iran has recently imposed restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

The country reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020. (ANI)