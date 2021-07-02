Drone spotted over Indian high commission in Islamabad

New Delhi: A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Pakistan last week, triggering a huge security scare in the mission, people familiar with the development said on Friday.





The Indian mission has already taken up the issue strongly with the Pakistani authorities.









It is learnt that the drone was spotted late last week.





There is no official comment on the incident yet.





The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.





According to security officials, it was the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.

