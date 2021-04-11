B'desh Minister warns of strict action against anarchy

Dhaka: In reply to Hefazat-e-Islam mayhem, Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Haque has warned the militant outfit Hefazat-e-Ismal and others of strict action if they try to create anarchy and harm people's lives and property of the country.



Haque said, "People voted to Sheikh Hasina's government to discharge duties to serve them and if anyone tries to impede the process, the government will take action in accordance with the law of the land."

He also talked about Covid-19 inoculation in the country and told the mediapersons that he has received the second jab at the Armed Forces Medical College in the capital's Kurmitola on Saturday afternoon.

The minister also urged all to take a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to contain the sharp surge of the infection saying the government is capable of providing the second dose of the vaccine to all.

—IANS