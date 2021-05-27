Heavy Rain to Lash Andamans Till May 30, Says IMD, Advises Fishermen Not to Venture Into Sea

Parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rain till May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till further information, it said.

The archipelago is likely to receive heavy rain of 7- 11 cm at one or two places on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may occur over the islands during this period, the weatherman added.—PTI