Hasina sends Special Mangoes for Modi, Kovind, CMs of bordering States





































Nadia (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina of Bangladesh has sent 260 cartoons of very special and tasty Haribhanga mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other CMs of bordering states as a memento of cordial bilateral ties between two neighbouring states.





The cartoons carrying 2600 kg of the special variety mangoes were sent to India via Benapole on Sunday.





Mohammed Samiul Quader, the first secretary at Bangladesh's deputy high commission in Kolkata, received the cartoons after completion of custom works.





Chief Ministers of the states that share border with Bangladesh including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will also receive the gift.





The mango diplomacy once was very common between India and Pakistan.





This special variety of Haribhanga mangoes are cultivated in Rangpur district, in the northwestern of Bangladesh.





The gift arrived at a time when India failed to send the promised doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.



























