Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release.





"Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.





The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).





The rally will conclude with a "huge" fireworks show, the release said.





Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.





—ANI

