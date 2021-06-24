Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida

Top
World

 24 Jun 2021 10:18 AM GMT

Washington DC: Former US President Donald Trump will hold a rally on July 3 in the state of Florida, his office said in a press release.


"Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, July 3, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.


The rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the release noted, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT).


The rally will conclude with a "huge" fireworks show, the release said.


Trump has so far scheduled two rallies, the first one set to take place on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.


24 Jun 2021 10:18 AM GMT
